Human Rights Observatory

Royal Academy’s Spain and the Hispanic World – an expert in Spanish art reviews the exhibition

By Valerie Fraser, Professor of Philosophy and Art History, University of Essex
The Royal Academy’s first big show of 2023 is unusual. As well as presenting an impressive collection from Spain and the Hispanic world (around 150 items covering over 4,000 years, including paintings, sculptures, maps, books and manuscripts), it also tells the story of the collection’s source – the Hispanic Society.

The Society’s founder, Archer M Huntington, was born in 1870 to a wealthy American railroad magnate. His parents…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
