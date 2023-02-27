Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online learning platforms aren't enough -- lecturers need the right technical skills

By Mpho-Entle Puleng Modise, Lecturer, University of South Africa
Share this article
Technology has become the centre of our lives. It has also changed how university students learn and how lecturers teach. Some institutions had already shifted to some form of online teaching and learning before 2020. Then the onset of the COVID pandemic made digitised education commonplace in many parts of the world.

But it’s not enough for universities to offer technological platforms. Those who…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human Rights Council: Russia responsible for ‘widespread death and destruction’ in Ukraine
~ Swimming pools v wild swimming – a germs expert on which is worse
~ Royal Academy’s Spain and the Hispanic World – an expert in Spanish art reviews the exhibition
~ Meeting a friend's new baby? Here's what – and what not – to do
~ Disaster survivors need help remaining connected with friends and families – and access to mental health care
~ Three big numbers that tell the story of secularization in America
~ All presidents avoid reporters, but Biden may achieve a record in his press avoidance
~ Can mass atrocities be prevented? This course attempts to answer the question
~ Is the Loch Ness monster real?
~ Can eating poppy seeds affect drug test results? An addiction and pain medicine specialist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter