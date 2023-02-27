Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disaster survivors need help remaining connected with friends and families – and access to mental health care

By Daniel P. Aldrich, Professor of Political Science, Public Policy and Urban Affairs and Director, Security and Resilience Program, Northeastern University
Yunus Emre Tapan, Ph.D. Student in Political Science, Northeastern University
Food, shelter and medical supplies are important but not the only things that help people get back on their feet.


© The Conversation -
