Can eating poppy seeds affect drug test results? An addiction and pain medicine specialist explains

By Gary Reisfield, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, University of Florida
Poppy seeds can become contaminated with opiates during harvesting. For the US Defense Department, invoking a ‘poppy seed defense’ may not be enough to rule out a positive drug test result.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
