Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: President Intensifies Attacks on Judicial Independence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People enter the Tunis hall of justice, Friday May, 26, 2017. © 2017 Hassene Dridi/AP Images (Tunis) –  Tunisian authorities should immediately reinstate judges and prosecutors President Kais Saied arbitrarily dismissed as part of what he called an anti-corruption campaign, and reverse all measures taken to crush judicial independence, Human Rights Watch said today. The Justice Ministry has refused to reinstate 49 magistrates – a term that includes both judges and prosecutors – despite an administrative court order on August 9, 2022, to do so, a ruling that authorities…


© Human Rights Watch
