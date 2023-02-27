Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Older women are doing remarkable things – it's time for the putdowns to end

By Maggie Kirkman, Senior Research Fellow, Global and Women's Health, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
The stereotype of the old woman is anxious, dependent, useless, and a burden. But my interviews with older women found them contributing to society in myriad ways.The Conversation


© The Conversation
