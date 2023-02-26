Tolerance.ca
Southeast Asian movies have never been a bigger hit at the local box office – and the boom may dampen streaming growth

By Nasya Bahfen, Senior Lecturer, Department of Media and Communication, La Trobe University
After premiering at Venice and picking up a swag of awards on the festival circuit, Indonesian political thriller Autobiography began its theatrical run in its home country this month.

The allegorical tale looks at the lingering impact of decades of military dictatorship. It is timely, as fears grow that Indonesia appears to be retreatingThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
