Tiny houses and alternative homes are gaining councils' approval as they wrestle with the housing crisis
By Heather Shearer, Research Fellow, Cities Research Institute, Griffith University
Paul Burton, Professor of Urban Management & Planning and Director, Cities Research Institute, Griffith University
Despite a common belief that councils won’t approve tiny houses and modular and container homes, early findings from a national survey suggest planners are increasingly open to these housing options.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 26, 2023