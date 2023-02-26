Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government's use of the Emergencies Act was found to be reasonable, but what are the implications?

By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Share this article
The Public Order Emergency Commission found that the Canadian government was reasonable in its invocation of the Emergencies Act, but this has implications for any future applications of the act.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Southeast Asian movies have never been a bigger hit at the local box office – and the boom may dampen streaming growth
~ Tiny houses and alternative homes are gaining councils' approval as they wrestle with the housing crisis
~ What is trauma insurance and what do I need to know if I am considering getting it?
~ Australia’s red goshawk is disappearing. How can we save our rarest bird of prey from extinction?
~ It's been 3 years since COVID entered New Zealand -- here are 3 ways to improve our response
~ Is there a vaccine for RSV or respiratory syncytial virus? After almost 60 years, several come at once
~ We're told Pentecostal churches like Hillsong are growing in Australia, but they're not anymore – is there a gender problem?
~ Can ideology-detecting algorithms catch online extremism before it takes hold?
~ School attendance rates are dropping. We need to ask students why
~ Rail accidents: Public safety and accountability suffer because of deregulation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter