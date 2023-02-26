Billions have been sunk into virtual reality. To make it worth it, the industry needs to grow beyond its walled gardens
By Bree McEwan, Associate Professor, Institute of Communication, Culture, Information and Technology, University of Toronto
If the VR industry is to experience the kind of growth that will make it worthy of the billions of dollars that have been invested in it, we need to view the metaverse as public infrastructure.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 26, 2023