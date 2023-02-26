Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Billions have been sunk into virtual reality. To make it worth it, the industry needs to grow beyond its walled gardens

By Bree McEwan, Associate Professor, Institute of Communication, Culture, Information and Technology, University of Toronto
If the VR industry is to experience the kind of growth that will make it worthy of the billions of dollars that have been invested in it, we need to view the metaverse as public infrastructure.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
