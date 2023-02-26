Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Members of the Russian diaspora join global protests marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By Daria Dergacheva
Share this article
As the world marks the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, exiled Russians opposing Putin organize and join public demonstrations around the world, including in Berlin and Prague.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Southeast Asian movies have never been a bigger hit at the local box office – and the boom may dampen streaming growth
~ Tiny houses and alternative homes are gaining councils' approval as they wrestle with the housing crisis
~ What is trauma insurance and what do I need to know if I am considering getting it?
~ Australia’s red goshawk is disappearing. How can we save our rarest bird of prey from extinction?
~ It's been 3 years since COVID entered New Zealand -- here are 3 ways to improve our response
~ Is there a vaccine for RSV or respiratory syncytial virus? After almost 60 years, several come at once
~ We're told Pentecostal churches like Hillsong are growing in Australia, but they're not anymore – is there a gender problem?
~ Can ideology-detecting algorithms catch online extremism before it takes hold?
~ School attendance rates are dropping. We need to ask students why
~ The government's use of the Emergencies Act was found to be reasonable, but what are the implications?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter