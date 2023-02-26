Tolerance.ca
Albanese government to appoint Coordinator for Cyber Security, amid increasing threat to systems and data

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The federal government is further stepping up its efforts to improve Australia’s protection against increasing cyber threats, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday announcing the establishment of a Coordinator for Cyber Security.

The aim is to “ensure a centrally coordinated approach” to the government’s cyber security responsibilities. This would include coordinating and “triaging” action after a major incident.

The new coordinator will be backed up by a National Office for Cyber Security in the Home Affairs department.

