Human Rights Observatory

Ghana needs more astronomers, astrophysicists, aerospace engineers and astronauts -- how to develop them

By Marian Selorm Sapah, Lecturer/Research Scientist, University of Ghana
Perhaps when you think of scientific research in Africa you think of the continent’s amazing natural resources, buried out of sight under soil or rocks. Or maybe your mind goes to its ancient history of human evolution.

But there’s another important, huge expanse that’s garnering attention among African researchers: the Universe. Planetary and space scientists study our solar system. They draw from the disciplines of astronomy, Earth sciences, geology, robotics and aerospace research, among others, to understand the Universe and humans’ place in it.

The study of planets…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
