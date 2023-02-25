Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Authorities must clarify fate and whereabouts of detained critic.

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to yesterday’s petition by the Pan-African Lawyers Union (PALU) to the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) to try and establish the fate and whereabouts of Morris Mabior Awikjok Bak, a critic of the South Sudanese government who was reportedly arbitrarily arrested or unlawfully abducted in Kenya, forcefully returned and allegedly detained in South […] The post South Sudan: Authorities must clarify fate and whereabouts of detained critic. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nepal: New Government Should Keep Rights Pledges
~ Somalia: Revamp Intelligence Agency Bill
~ More than 30 countries call for international legal controls on killer robots
~ Prominence of Central Asian Countries on The Human Rights Council Is an Opportunity for Change
~ What is spillover? Bird flu outbreak underscores need for early detection to prevent the next big pandemic
~ Ireland has lost almost all of its native forests – here's how to bring them back
~ Omagh police shooting: why attack comes at a difficult time in Northern Ireland
~ How to avoid falling victim to an online scam -- research says slow down
~ Driverless cars: what we've learned from experiments in San Francisco and Phoenix
~ The art of balding: a brief history of hairless men
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter