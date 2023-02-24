Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia: Revamp Intelligence Agency Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud speaks at his inauguration ceremony in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 9, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh (Nairobi) Somalia’s president should withhold his signature from a bill that will expand the powers of the country’s repressive intelligence agency. The draft law, which the Senate passed on February 22, 2023, grants the National Security and Intelligence Agency (NISA) sweeping powers of arrest, detention, and surveillance with minimal independent oversight. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has 21 days to sign the bill into…


© Human Rights Watch -
