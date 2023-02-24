Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ireland has lost almost all of its native forests – here's how to bring them back

By Martha O'Hagan Luff, Associate Professor, Trinity Business School, Trinity College Dublin
Share this article
Despite its green image, Ireland has surprisingly little forest. Across Europe, nations average around 35% forest cover but in Ireland the figure is just 11%, one of the lowest on the continent.

This hasn’t always been the case. Thousands of years ago, more than 80% of the island of Ireland was covered…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Omagh police shooting: why attack comes at a difficult time in Northern Ireland
~ How to avoid falling victim to an online scam -- research says slow down
~ Driverless cars: what we've learned from experiments in San Francisco and Phoenix
~ The art of balding: a brief history of hairless men
~ Doctors are leaving Ireland and heading for Australia in droves – here's why
~ The American right has gone to war with 'woke capitalism' – here's what they get wrong
~ Latin America walks a fine line between East and West amidst Ukrainian conflict and China-U.S. tensions
~ Barbara Requa, visionary of Jamaican dance, passes on
~ Japan to ‘Appropriately Handle’ Project Benefiting Myanmar’s Military
~ Why are so many Gen Z-ers drawn to old digital cameras?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter