Human Rights Observatory

Omagh police shooting: why attack comes at a difficult time in Northern Ireland

By Peter John McLoughlin, Lecturer in Politics, Queen's University Belfast
The shooting of a police officer in Omagh on Thursday evening is another horrific reminder that Northern Ireland remains a deeply and dangerously divided society. Though it has not been confirmed that the assailants were paramilitaries, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has stated that it is investigating links to dissident republicanism.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times, and is currently in a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
