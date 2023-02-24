Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to avoid falling victim to an online scam -- research says slow down

By Yaniv Hanoch, Professor in Decision Science, University of Southampton
Nicholas J. Kelley, Assistant Professor in Social Psychology, University of Southampton
Keeping up with the latest digital cons is exhausting. Fraudsters always seem to be one step ahead. But our study found there is one simple thing you can do to drastically reduce your chances of losing money to web scams: slow down.

In fact, among the various techniques used by scammers, creating a sense of urgency or the need to act or respond quickly is probably the most damaging. As with many legitimate sales, acting fast reduces your ability to think carefully, evaluate information…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
