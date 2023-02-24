Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan to ‘Appropriately Handle’ Project Benefiting Myanmar’s Military

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Myanmar people living in Japan protest against military rule in their country on the first anniversary of the coup, outside the Japanese prime minister's office in Tokyo, February 1, 2022. © 2022 Kyodo via AP Images During a televised parliamentary budget session on Wednesday, February 22, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government will “appropriately handle” a development aid project in Myanmar that is benefiting the country’s abusive military. Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Japanese foreign minister, echoed the prime minister’s public pledge to take appropriate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ireland has lost almost all of its native forests – here's how to bring them back
~ Omagh police shooting: why attack comes at a difficult time in Northern Ireland
~ How to avoid falling victim to an online scam -- research says slow down
~ Driverless cars: what we've learned from experiments in San Francisco and Phoenix
~ The art of balding: a brief history of hairless men
~ Doctors are leaving Ireland and heading for Australia in droves – here's why
~ The American right has gone to war with 'woke capitalism' – here's what they get wrong
~ Latin America walks a fine line between East and West amidst Ukrainian conflict and China-U.S. tensions
~ Barbara Requa, visionary of Jamaican dance, passes on
~ Why are so many Gen Z-ers drawn to old digital cameras?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter