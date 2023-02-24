Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Beijing's peace initiative offers glimpse at how China plans to win the war

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Share this article
Beijing’s 12-point proposal is a broad-brush plan for an end to hostilities which positions China as a key power broker.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are so many Gen Z-ers drawn to old digital cameras?
~ Project Veritas fired James O'Keefe over fear of losing its nonprofit status – 5 questions answered
~ Historic UAW election is bringing profound changes to the autoworker union's leadership – and chances of better pay, more strikes and higher car prices
~ I assisted Carter’s work encouraging democracy – and saw how his experience, persistence and engineer’s mindset helped build a freer Latin America over decades
~ The looming stalemate in Ukraine one year after the Russian invasion
~ All wars eventually end – here are 3 situations that will lead Russia and Ukraine to make peace
~ The UK's four-day working week pilot was a success – here's what should happen next
~ South Africa's intelligence agency needs speedy reform - or it must be shut down
~ China: why Beijing has decided this is the year to 'unify' with Taiwan
~ Dystopian games: how contemporary stories critique capitalism through deadly competition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter