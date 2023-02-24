Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a digital pound could work alongside cryptocurrencies

By Ganesh Viswanath-Natraj, Assistant professor, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Like many other countries, the UK has developed a plan for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). A digital pound would essentially act like an online form of cash suitable for everyday payments. It would not earn any interest like a standard savings account (or even some current accounts), but it could increase access to financial services in the UK.

The Bank of England recently proposed a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
