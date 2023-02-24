Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African rapper AKA's murder video went viral - it shouldn't have

By Franz Krüger, Associate researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
In the days after the killing of rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbe, known as AKA, and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motoane, the murders kept playing out on social media. Again and again, leaked CCTV footage of the two being gunned down was viewed and shared – some 490,000 times in the version of just one Twitter account.

The explosive viral spread of the grainy but dramatic footage shows the limits of mainstream media ethics. Beyond the reach of press and broadcast codes and complaints mechanisms, social media platforms are driven…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More Indonesian children are living with diabetes – so what can we do to prevent it?
~ Mass Country review: murdered South African rapper's posthumous album is a mixed bag
~ Tunisia: Wave of Arrests Targets Critics and Opposition Figures
~ UN officials call for de-escalation after deadly Israel-Palestinian clashes
~ Indonesia: Free Anti-Mining Activist in Sulawesi
~ Misogyny in policing: how some male officers abuse their power over female victims and colleagues
~ NHS recovery plan: why an extra £2.6 billion is not enough without more staff
~ Curious Kids: where does wind actually come from?
~ What is Tourette syndrome, the condition Lewis Capaldi lives with?
~ King Gizzard and Sampa the Great abandoning Bluesfest highlights the power of artists to change the culture of the music industry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter