Mass Country review: murdered South African rapper's posthumous album is a mixed bag

By Sanya Osha, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Humanities in Africa, University of Cape Town
Just weeks before being gunned down in what appeared to be a hit, the South African rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) had announced he was ready to release his new album, Mass Country. After his death, his family decided to go ahead and release the album on schedule as a tribute.

At his memorial service on 17 February in Johannesburg, fellow rapper and frequent collaborator Yanga Chief delivered a remarkable speech. In it, he revealed much of AKA’s creative process. Yanga disclosed that AKA was aware that…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
