Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Free Anti-Mining Activist in Sulawesi

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Robison Saul shows bruises that he received from alleged mistreatment in Tahuna prison on Sangihe Island, North Sulawesi province, October 12, 2022. Saul said prison guards beat him repeatedly between September 28 and October 1, 2022. © 2022 Frank T. Kahiking/Manado Legal Aid Institute. (Jakarta) – The Indonesian authorities should immediately release Robison Saul, a fisherman and activist on Sangihe Island in North Sulawesi province, and quash his politically motivated conviction, Human Rights Watch said today. A court on January 17, 2023, convicted Saul under an emergency…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia: Wave of Arrests Targets Critics and Opposition Figures
~ Misogyny in policing: how some male officers abuse their power over female victims and colleagues
~ NHS recovery plan: why an extra £2.6 billion is not enough without more staff
~ Curious Kids: where does wind actually come from?
~ What is Tourette syndrome, the condition Lewis Capaldi lives with?
~ King Gizzard and Sampa the Great abandoning Bluesfest highlights the power of artists to change the culture of the music industry
~ Passive vaping – time we see it like secondhand smoke and stand up for the right to clean air
~ Billionaire stoush over alleged media bias highlights the need for greater media diversity
~ Free speech or 'genocide cheering'? Ukranian authors withdraw from Adelaide Writers' Week
~ Water buybacks are back on the table in the Murray-Darling Basin. Here's a refresher on how they work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter