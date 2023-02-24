Tolerance.ca
Misogyny in policing: how some male officers abuse their power over female victims and colleagues

By Emma Cunningham, Senior Lecturer Criminology, University of East London
The case of David Carrick, a serial rapist and a serving officer in the Metropolitan Police Service, is the latest shocking example of violence against women committed by the police.

For years, I have studied misogyny in policing in England in Wales. I have crunched the numbers when it comes to acts of misconduct by men and women in the force. I have conducted in-depth interviews with policewomen who suffered years of misogynistic bullying at the hands of their male colleagues.

While it’s not exactly surprising that policing has long had a misogyny problem, my research…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
