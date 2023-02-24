Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Wave of Arrests Targets Critics and Opposition Figures

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kais Saied during the sworn ceremony in Bardo, Tunis, Tunisia on October 23, 2019. © 2019 Nicolas Fauque/Images de Tunisie/Abaca/Sipa USA via AP Images (Tunis) – Tunisian authorities have arrested two critics of President Kais Saied on February 22, bringing the number of public figures deemed critical of Saied behind bars to at least 11, Human Rights Watch said today. The president has denounced them as “terrorists” and “traitors” and threatened those who would defend them. The roundup is the biggest since Saied granted himself extraordinary powers on July 25, 2021,…


© Human Rights Watch -
