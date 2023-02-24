King Gizzard and Sampa the Great abandoning Bluesfest highlights the power of artists to change the culture of the music industry
By Catherine Strong, Associate professor, Music Industry, RMIT University
Bianca Fileborn, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, The University of Melbourne
On Monday, psychedelic rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announced they were withdrawing from their scheduled headlining appearance at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in April.
On their social media they attributed this decision to Bluesfest “presenting content” that did not align with their values of being opposed to “misogyny, racism, transphobia and violence”.
Sampa the Great has since also…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 23, 2023