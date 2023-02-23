Tolerance.ca
The news about Toronto Mayor John Tory's affair destroyed his carefully cultivated public image

By Sam Routley, PhD Student, Political Science, Western University
Many politicians have survived sex scandals and still held onto their jobs. But news about John Tory’s affair has brought an end to his career as Toronto mayor. Here’s what’s unique about Tory’s case.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
