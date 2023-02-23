Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Clear nutrition labels can encourage healthier eating habits. Here's how Australia's food labelling can improve

By Gary Sacks, Professor of Public Health Policy, Deakin University
Jasmine Chan, Associate Research Fellow, Food Policy, Deakin University
Share this article
In your trips to the supermarket, you’ve probably come across the Health Star Rating on the front of some foods. You might even be one of the 70% of Australians who say they read the detailed nutrition information on the back of product packaging.

Nutrition labelling is designed to help people make informed food purchases, and encourage shoppers to select and eat healthier…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Water buybacks are back on the table in the Murray-Darling Basin. Here's a refresher on how they work
~ The fungus zombies in ‘The Last of Us’ are fictional, but real fungi can infect people, and they’re becoming more resistant
~ The news about Toronto Mayor John Tory's affair destroyed his carefully cultivated public image
~ Guatemala: Prisoner of Conscience Virginia Laparra has now been arbitrarily detained in prison for one year
~ Shamima Begum Ruling a Dark Stain on the UK Justice System
~ Water buybacks are back on the table again in the Murray-Darling Basin. Here's a refresher on how they work
~ For people with chronic pain, flexibility and persistence can protect wellbeing
~ Netflix's new reality spectacle Physical: 100 puts South Korea's strongest through a surprisingly wholesome Squid Game
~ 'Why would you go to uni?' A new study looks at what young Australians do after school
~ Losing a calf to wolves in Sweden hurts. But if lions take one in Uganda, a farming family's income is gone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter