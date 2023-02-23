Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shamima Begum Ruling a Dark Stain on the UK Justice System

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Renu Begum, eldest sister of Shamima Begum, 15, holds her sister's photo as she is interviewed by the media at New Scotland Yard, London, England, February 22, 2015. © 2015 Laura Lean/WPA Pool/Getty Images Although she was only 15 years old when she left the UK for Syria to join the Islamic State (ISIS), and despite finding there was “credible suspicion” that she was groomed and trafficked to Syria for sexual exploitation, yesterday the UK justice system upheld the government’s decision to strip Shamima Begum of her citizenship. When the Special Immigration Appeals…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
