Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Water buybacks are back on the table again in the Murray-Darling Basin. Here's a refresher on how they work

By Sarah Ann Wheeler, Professor in Water Economics, University of Adelaide
Share this article
Will the return of buybacks in the Murray-Darling Basin trigger more water fights? Let’s hope not. Buybacks are the most efficient way to recover water for the environment and deliver the Basin Plan.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ For people with chronic pain, flexibility and persistence can protect wellbeing
~ Netflix's new reality spectacle Physical: 100 puts South Korea's strongest through a surprisingly wholesome Squid Game
~ 'Why would you go to uni?' A new study looks at what young Australians do after school
~ Losing a calf to wolves in Sweden hurts. But if lions take one in Uganda, a farming family's income is gone
~ The new major players in conservation? NGOs thrive while national parks struggle
~ How to perfect your prompt writing for ChatGPT, Midjourney and other AI generators
~ Looking for a financial adviser? 6 expert tips to find the best one for you
~ Ukraine a year on: the invasion changed NZ foreign policy – as the war drags on, cracks will begin to show
~ Friday essay: 'killed by Natives'. The stories – and violent reprisals – behind some of Australia's settler memorials
~ From TV to TikTok, young people are exposed to gambling promotions everywhere
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter