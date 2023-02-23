'Why would you go to uni?' A new study looks at what young Australians do after school
By Sally Patfield, Senior Research Fellow, Teachers and Teaching Research Centre, University of Newcastle
Jenny Gore, Laureate Professor of Education, Director Teachers and Teaching Research Centre, University of Newcastle
Jess Harris, Associate Professor in Education, University of Newcastle
Leanne Fray, Senior Research Fellow, University of Newcastle
Three decades of efforts to improve equal access to university have not worked. A new book, based on ten years of research, aims to look beyond narrow, impersonal definitions of ‘equity’.
