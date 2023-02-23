Tolerance.ca
Losing a calf to wolves in Sweden hurts. But if lions take one in Uganda, a farming family's income is gone

By Alexander Richard Braczkowski, Research Fellow at the Centre for Planetary Health and Resilient Conservation Group, Griffith University
Christopher J. O'Bryan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, The University of Queensland
Duan Biggs, Professor and Chair, Southwestern Environmental Science and Policy, Northern Arizona University
Sophie Gilbert, University of Idaho
Developing countries suffer the most in the conflict between large carnivores and humans. We need better financial incentives for these communities to make sure these iconic predators are protected.The Conversation


