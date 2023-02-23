Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: 'killed by Natives'. The stories – and violent reprisals – behind some of Australia's settler memorials

By Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
Terri Farrelly, Adjunct Fellow, Department of Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University
Across Australia, there are memorials to white people ‘killed by Natives’. But there is a silence about what led to these attacks, or the reprisal massacres that typically followed.The Conversation


