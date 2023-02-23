Quilts from the Second World War tell the stories of the Canadian women who sewed them
By Irene Gammel, Professor & Director, Modern Literature and Culture Research Centre and Gallery, Toronto Metropolitan University
Joanna Dermenjian, Research Fellow, Modern Literature and Culture Research Centre, Toronto Metropolitan University
Canadian women made an estimated 400,000 quilts during the Second World War. The quilts represent the forgotten story of Canadian women’s efforts during the war.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 23, 2023