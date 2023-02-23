Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico Needs to Change Its Disabling Legal System

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Lawmakers meet for a plenary session at the Chihuahua state congress, Chihuahua City, Mexico. © 2023 Congreso del Estado de Chihuahua by Claudia Diaz, Intern, Disability Rights Division Manuel (a pseudonym) is a 27-year-old man with a mental health condition living in Chihuahua state, Mexico. Because of his condition coupled with a lack of support for employment and stigma, he needs to use a government pension to pay for his daily living costs and medical treatment. But under current law, to receive his pension, Manuel must surrender his decision-making powers and be…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Water buybacks are back on the table again in the Murray-Darling Basin. Here's a refresher on how they work
~ For people with chronic pain, flexibility and persistence can protect wellbeing
~ Netflix's new reality spectacle Physical: 100 puts South Korea's strongest through a surprisingly wholesome Squid Game
~ 'Why would you go to uni?' A new study looks at what young Australians do after school
~ Losing a calf to wolves in Sweden hurts. But if lions take one in Uganda, a farming family's income is gone
~ The new major players in conservation? NGOs thrive while national parks struggle
~ How to perfect your prompt writing for ChatGPT, Midjourney and other AI generators
~ Looking for a financial adviser? 6 expert tips to find the best one for you
~ Ukraine a year on: the invasion changed NZ foreign policy – as the war drags on, cracks will begin to show
~ Friday essay: 'killed by Natives'. The stories – and violent reprisals – behind some of Australia's settler memorials
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter