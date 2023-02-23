Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Raising alarms over deadly Israel-Palestinian clashes, UN officials call for immediate de-escalation

Share this article
Top UN officials have called for halting escalating cycles of violence following Israeli-Palestinian clashes and airstrikes on Wednesday that left 11 dead and more than 100 injured.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Senior UN rights official calls on authorities to stop ‘appalling’ violence
~ Internet for Trust Conference discusses guidelines for online platforms
~ When there are no words: Talking about wartime trauma in Ukraine
~ Ukraine war: how have Vladimir Putin’s narratives survived a year of reality checks?
~ Nigeria elections: the surprising influence of Afrobeats music on politics
~ Female football players are at much higher risk of career-ending ACL injuries – the science on why
~ Why the UK has only had one named storm so far this winter – an expert explains
~ Ukraine recap: how the conflict stands after 12 months of bitter fighting
~ Türkiye/Syria Earthquakes: A Human Rights Approach to Crisis Response
~ South Africa's bailout of Eskom won't end power cuts: splitting up the utility can, as other countries have shown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter