Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When there are no words: Talking about wartime trauma in Ukraine

By Greta Uehling, Lecturer, Program in International and Comparative Studies, University of Michigan
Share this article
Trauma can affect how people remember and describe experiences. Many survivors express their pain through objects and physical symptoms, an anthropologist explains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine war: how have Vladimir Putin’s narratives survived a year of reality checks?
~ Nigeria elections: the surprising influence of Afrobeats music on politics
~ Female football players are at much higher risk of career-ending ACL injuries – the science on why
~ Why the UK has only had one named storm so far this winter – an expert explains
~ Ukraine recap: how the conflict stands after 12 months of bitter fighting
~ Türkiye/Syria Earthquakes: A Human Rights Approach to Crisis Response
~ South Africa's bailout of Eskom won't end power cuts: splitting up the utility can, as other countries have shown
~ Gas prices are falling but your energy bills still won't be affordable any time soon
~ Misinformation: why it may not necessarily lead to bad behaviour
~ Violent extremists are not lone wolves – dispelling this myth could help reduce violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter