Female football players are at much higher risk of career-ending ACL injuries – the science on why
By Colin Ayre, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Bradford
Paul Millington, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Bradford
Stephen Paul Guy, Consultant in Sports Knee Surgery, University of Leeds
Women’s football is riding high. Not only are fans celebrating the success of the England team at the Arnold Clark Cup and Euro 2022, but this year will see the Fifa Women’s World Cup kick off in July.
The popularity of the women’s game has led to more girls than ever before playing…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 23, 2023