Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Female football players are at much higher risk of career-ending ACL injuries – the science on why

By Colin Ayre, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Bradford
Paul Millington, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Bradford
Stephen Paul Guy, Consultant in Sports Knee Surgery, University of Leeds
Share this article
Women’s football is riding high. Not only are fans celebrating the success of the England team at the Arnold Clark Cup and Euro 2022, but this year will see the Fifa Women’s World Cup kick off in July.

The popularity of the women’s game has led to more girls than ever before playing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When there are no words: Talking about wartime trauma in Ukraine
~ Ukraine war: how have Vladimir Putin’s narratives survived a year of reality checks?
~ Nigeria elections: the surprising influence of Afrobeats music on politics
~ Why the UK has only had one named storm so far this winter – an expert explains
~ Ukraine recap: how the conflict stands after 12 months of bitter fighting
~ Türkiye/Syria Earthquakes: A Human Rights Approach to Crisis Response
~ South Africa's bailout of Eskom won't end power cuts: splitting up the utility can, as other countries have shown
~ Gas prices are falling but your energy bills still won't be affordable any time soon
~ Misinformation: why it may not necessarily lead to bad behaviour
~ Violent extremists are not lone wolves – dispelling this myth could help reduce violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter