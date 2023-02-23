Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the UK has only had one named storm so far this winter – an expert explains

By Len Shaffrey, Professor of Climate Science, National Centre for Atmospheric Science, University of Reading
Share this article
Storm Otto, which originated in Denmark and was named by the Danish Meteorological Institute, hit Scotland and north-east England last Friday (February 17 2023) with wind gusts of over 80mph, disrupting power to 61,000 homes.

Otto was the first named storm of the UK’s current winter storm season and the first to hit the country’s shores since


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When there are no words: Talking about wartime trauma in Ukraine
~ Ukraine war: how have Vladimir Putin’s narratives survived a year of reality checks?
~ Nigeria elections: the surprising influence of Afrobeats music on politics
~ Female football players are at much higher risk of career-ending ACL injuries – the science on why
~ Ukraine recap: how the conflict stands after 12 months of bitter fighting
~ Türkiye/Syria Earthquakes: A Human Rights Approach to Crisis Response
~ South Africa's bailout of Eskom won't end power cuts: splitting up the utility can, as other countries have shown
~ Gas prices are falling but your energy bills still won't be affordable any time soon
~ Misinformation: why it may not necessarily lead to bad behaviour
~ Violent extremists are not lone wolves – dispelling this myth could help reduce violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter