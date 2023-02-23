Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: how the conflict stands after 12 months of bitter fighting

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Rachael Jolley, Commissioning and International Affairs Editor
Share this article
Where does the conflict stand after 12 months? We’ve lined up some leading political and military analysts to give their insights.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ When there are no words: Talking about wartime trauma in Ukraine
~ Ukraine war: how have Vladimir Putin’s narratives survived a year of reality checks?
~ Nigeria elections: the surprising influence of Afrobeats music on politics
~ Female football players are at much higher risk of career-ending ACL injuries – the science on why
~ Why the UK has only had one named storm so far this winter – an expert explains
~ Türkiye/Syria Earthquakes: A Human Rights Approach to Crisis Response
~ South Africa's bailout of Eskom won't end power cuts: splitting up the utility can, as other countries have shown
~ Gas prices are falling but your energy bills still won't be affordable any time soon
~ Misinformation: why it may not necessarily lead to bad behaviour
~ Violent extremists are not lone wolves – dispelling this myth could help reduce violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter