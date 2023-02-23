Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Violent extremists are not lone wolves – dispelling this myth could help reduce violence

By Alexander Hinton, Distinguished Professor of Anthropology; Director, Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights, Rutgers University - Newark
Share this article
The lone wolf metaphor used to describe mass shooters misinforms views of extremists – and law enforcement efforts to deter the violence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa's bailout of Eskom won't end power cuts: splitting up the utility can, as other countries have shown
~ Gas prices are falling but your energy bills still won't be affordable any time soon
~ Misinformation: why it may not necessarily lead to bad behaviour
~ Drones over Ukraine: What the war means for the future of remotely piloted aircraft in combat
~ Imagination makes us human – this unique ability to envision what doesn't exist has a long evolutionary history
~ Supreme Court unlikely to 'break the internet' over Google, Twitter cases -- rather, it is approaching with caution
~ Night skies are getting 9.6% brighter every year as light pollution erases stars for everyone
~ Sage, sacred to Native Americans, is being used in purification rituals, raising issues of cultural appropriation
~ When there are no words: Translating wartime trauma in Ukraine
~ What's going on with the wave of GOP bills about trans teens? Utah provides clues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter