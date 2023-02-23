How to help teen girls’ mental health struggles – 6 research-based strategies for parents, teachers and friends
By Elizabeth Englander, Professor of Psychology, Bridgewater State University
Meghan K. McCoy, Adjunct Faculty in Psychology and Childhood Studies, Bridgewater State University
The mental health of teenagers has grown far worse over the last decade. But a new report shows that, compared with boys, teen girls are disproportionately experiencing sadness and hopelessness.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 23, 2023