Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa's first heat officer is based in Freetown – 5 things that should be on her agenda

By Olumuyiwa Adegun, Senior Lecturer, Department of Architecture, Federal University of Technology, Akure
Freetown, the capital city of Sierra Leone, has a chief heat officer, the first in Africa. She has her work cut out for her.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
