Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: whoever reigns in the ring, it's no contest when it comes to social media
By Wasim Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Digital Business, University of Stirling
Alex Fenton, Head of Centre for Professional and Economic Development, University of Chester
Jake Paul, an American social media celebrity turned professional boxer, has made a name for himself in the ring. After defeating former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in October 2022, he now turns his attention to the UK’s Tommy Fury, brother of world champion Tyson Fury.
The twist is that Tommy Fury is Paul’s opposite – a professional boxer turned reality TV star (he rose to fame on ITV’s dating show,…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 23, 2023