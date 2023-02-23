Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I was an adoring Dahl fan as a child but let's not reissue them for a new generation

By Joanna Nadin, Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing, University of Bristol
Share this article
If children are built, in part, by the books they’re raised on, then I was all Roald Dahl. From my small bedroom in suburban Essex, his stories allowed me to try on new and distinctly more exciting lives for size.

There was James aboard his giant peach, George with his marvellous granny vanquishing medicine and of course, Charlie, who wins a trip to a chocolate factory and a lifetime’s supply of sweets — for the grandchild of a dentist, an impossible dream.

And Dahl was my dream maker, a fairy godfather, a living wizard. So much so that when I, the adoring fan, eventually…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa's bailout of Eskom won't end power cuts: splitting up the utility can, as other countries have shown
~ Gas prices are falling but your energy bills still won't be affordable any time soon
~ Misinformation: why it may not necessarily lead to bad behaviour
~ Violent extremists are not lone wolves – dispelling this myth could help reduce violence
~ Drones over Ukraine: What the war means for the future of remotely piloted aircraft in combat
~ Imagination makes us human – this unique ability to envision what doesn't exist has a long evolutionary history
~ Supreme Court unlikely to 'break the internet' over Google, Twitter cases -- rather, it is approaching with caution
~ Night skies are getting 9.6% brighter every year as light pollution erases stars for everyone
~ Sage, sacred to Native Americans, is being used in purification rituals, raising issues of cultural appropriation
~ When there are no words: Translating wartime trauma in Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter