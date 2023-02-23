Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why supermarkets are rationing food and how to prevent future shortages

By Manoj Dora, Professor in Sustainable Production and Consumption, Anglia Ruskin University
Calls for the government to provide better support to UK food producers have intensified recently as supermarkets have been forced to ration sales of some fresh produce. Weather-related disruption has caused supply shortages of vegetables from places including Spain and North Africa.

Former Sainsbury’s chief executive Justin King has partly…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
