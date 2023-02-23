Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador Fails to Meet Deadline for Trans Rights Ruling

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch (New York) – El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly has brazenly ignored the one-year deadline that the Supreme Court gave it to create a legal gender recognition procedure that would prevent discrimination against transgender people, Human Rights Watch and COMCAVIS TRANS said today. In February 2022, the constitutional chamber of El Salvador’s Supreme Court ruled that the constitution prohibits discrimination based on gender identity. It ordered the legislature to create a procedure within one year that allows trans people to change…


© Human Rights Watch -
