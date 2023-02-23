Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Class and the City of London: my decade of research shows why elitism is endemic and top firms don't really care

By Louise Ashley, Senior Lecturer, Queen Mary University of London
Share this article
My research suggests City firms’ efforts to deliver more equal representation at the top have not worked because they were never meant to.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Some houseplants take in nutrients from roots outside the soil – and it may change how we care for them
~ Rejecting science has a long history – the pandemic showed what happens when you ignore this
~ Ukraine: Russia's inability to dominate the sea has changed the course of the war
~ South Africa's relief grant: how it can be used to help young people into jobs
~ Election observers are important for democracy – but few voters know what they do
~ ‘You'd better not wake up!': How Twitter users remember the day of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine
~ Philippines: Six years on, arbitrary detention of former Senator Leila de Lima continues
~ Iraq: Environmentalists Face Retaliation
~ Why do small rural communities often shun newcomers, even when they need them?
~ The huge fandoms of stars like Harry Styles are underestimated – but these highly creative communities can teach young people useful skills
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter