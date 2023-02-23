Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some houseplants take in nutrients from roots outside the soil – and it may change how we care for them

By Amanda Rasmussen, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Science, University of Nottingham
In recent years, we have seen growing interest in houseplants, particularly among younger generations. Between 2019 and 2022, houseplant sales in the UK increased by more than 50%. Indoor plants are associated with a range of environmental…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
